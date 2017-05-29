My Dear Extended Family and Friends,

On Memorial Day we remember the men and women who died while serving in our armed forces of the United States of America and all of our past war dead throughout our nations history.

Memorial Day is sometimes confused with Veterans Day, which is commemorated on November 11th of each year. Veterans Day celebrates , commemorates and honors the service of all our military veterans. On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave their lives in military service for our country.

Many of us will be enjoying the long weekend with family and friends. Parades, concerts, and picnics are often the order of the day followed by fireworks displays. We have so many freedoms and so much to be thankful for in the United States. Our enduring gratitude is due to those men and women of our armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for our American way of life. Let us take the time to pay our respects and personal tribute to our fallen heroes on this day of remembrance.

Have a good and safe holiday weekend.

Respectfully yours,

Jim & Bill