It is a big question mark to me why people like Obama — He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing!

CIGA GG

How Team Obama Tried To Hack The Election

May 26, 2017

New revelations have surfaced that the Obama administration abused intelligence during the election by launching a massive domestic-spy campaign that included snooping on Trump officials.

The irony is mind-boggling: Targeting political opposition is long a technique of police states like Russia, which Team Obama has loudly condemned for allegedly using its own intelligence agencies to hack into our election.

The revelations, as well as testimony this week from former Obama intel officials, show the extent to which the Obama administration politicized and weaponized intelligence against Americans.

More…

What Is the US Dollar Saying About the Fed? — I think the dollar is finished! How much longer can you keep on diluting and manipulating the currency till it gives way and it will determine its own fate?

See how important the 92-93 level on the USD index is, see the point and figure chart.

CIGA GG

What Is the US Dollar Saying About the Fed?

May 26, 2017

Earlier in the week, I argued that the dollar was set to decline, with the Powershares Dollar Index ETF (UUP) heading towards $24.75 – $24.50.

But with the Fed Minutes out of the way, let’s take a fresh look at where the dollar can go.

Most traders considered the Fed’s message to be dovish overall, but let’s ignore the ‘expert’ opinions and get to the heart of the matter: price action

More…

Jeff Cooper: Is Gold About to Explode?

May 26, 2017

“Prices are governed by Time

Time causes Prices to change.

Time angels are resistant to Price.”

-W.D. Gann

Yesterday’s report shows gold’s big picture ending down-wedge.

As indicated, a breakout over the declining trendline could trigger an explosive advance.

More…