Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams www.shadowstats.com

– Nonsense in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Reporting

– Gross Domestic Income (GDI) – Theoretical Equivalent of the GDP – Gained 0.85% in First-Quarter 2017, After a Revised Fourth-Quarter Contraction of 1.38% (-1.38%), Previously up by 1.00%

– First-Quarter 2017 GDI Activity Still Is Below Third-Quarter 2016 – Headline First-Quarter Details Otherwise Showed Stalling Economy, with GDP at 1.15%, GDI at 0.85%, GNP at 0.99%

– Better-Quality Series Still Show Continuing, Protracted Economic Collapse, with No Recovery of Pre-Recession Highs and No Economic Expansion

– In the Context of Downside Benchmark Revisions, Durable Goods Orders Declined Month-to-Month, Before and After Inflation and/or Commercial Aircraft Orders

– Monthly New- and Existing-Home Sales Declined in March, In the Continuing Context of Low-Level, Non-Recovered Stagnation

– Real Median Monthly Household Income Has Shown No Net Gain Since February 2002

“No. 889: GDP Revision, April Durable Goods and Home Sales”

www.shadowstats.com

Microsoft Warns Of ‘Orwellian Future’ As Wikileaks Exposes Participation With Surveillance

May 25, 2017

Recently, an instalment of WikiLeaks’ Vault7 documents came to light that exposed two CIA malware programs that specifically infect Microsoft computers with the purpose of carrying out tasks on infected computers, checking for scheduled events, and collecting data.

The revelation put Microsoft in the hot seat, with people speculating that the tech giant may have been aware that the CIA works with features specifically built into Microsoft computers to collect data and perform tasks.

Microsoft’s history would suggest the worst, from Edward Snowden’s 2013 leaks that revealed Microsoft had “collaborated closely with US intelligence services to allow users’ communications to be intercepted, including helping the National Security Agency to circumvent the company’s own encryption,” to the NSA bragging about their newly acquired ability to triple the amount of Skype video calls being collected through Prism just nine months after Microsoft bought Skype.

More…