DO THE MATH: Here’s The Rational Analysis Why 99% Of Current Bitcoin Owners Will Never Be Able To Sell Bitcoins For Anything Close To Its Imagined Current Value

May 24, 2017

Disclaimer: I am pro-Bitcoin and pro crypto-currency. For 15 years, I have publicly and repeatedly criticized the central banks, fiat currency systems and the systematic theft of purchasing power from the People by corrupt banking cartels. This is not a hit piece on Bitcoin but rather a rational analysis of why the current Bitcoin BUBBLE is dangerous for novice investors as well as the long-term reputation of the Bitcoin crypto currency. I have mined a few Bitcoins over the last two years. I now hold just 0.25 Bitcoins in total, having just traded almost my entire Bitcoin wallet for physical gold. (Yes, somebody gave me GOLD in exchange for a virtual wallet. Seriously.) Why did I do that? Because I can do math. Here’s what I discovered:

# of Bitcoins currently in circulation: Roughly 16,350,000

Nancy Pelosi Complains Trump Not Visiting Countries In Alphabetical Order

May 26, 2017

Has Nancy Pelosi completely lost her mind? Or does she just have to complain about everything President Trump does?

During a press briefing on Thursday, the House Minority Leader criticized the president’s choice of visiting Saudi Arabia first during his inaugural foreign trip.

Mark Zuckerberg Calls for Universal Basic Income in His Harvard Commencement Speech

May 25, 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest major tech figure to call for universal basic income as a solution for inequality, joining a growing chorus from Silicon Valley.

“Every generation expands its definition of equality. Now it’s time for our generation to define a new social contract,” Zuckerberg said during his commencement speech Thursday at Harvard University. “We should have a society that measures progress not by economic metrics like GDP but by how many of us have a role we find meaningful.”

“We should explore ideas like universal basic income to give everyone a cushion to try new things,” he said.

Video: Obama’s NSA conducted illegal searches on Americans for years: Report

May 24, 2017

On Wednesday, May 24, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the NSA under Obama routinely violated American privacy protections by conducting illegal searches for years.

