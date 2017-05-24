Jim/Bill,

From what I know of child psychology, you can never tell a child not to do anything.

If a small child finds a gun in your home and points it at you, never, but NEVER, say “don’t shoot”! They will look at that remark as a playful challenge and will shoot.

Better off to say “I’ll bet you can’t shoot that lamp over there.”

Or, how many mothers have told their children not to touch a hot stove, yet the child still does. Sometimes, the only way a child learns is to disobey and suffer the consequences. Painful as it is for us parents, and hopefully not something too harmful for the child.

We all have see the recent articles claiming fund managers are totally confused by the soaring stock market and staying away.

Legendary Investor Asher Edelman Says “I Have No Doubt” PPT Behind Market Rally

May 24, 2017

Legendary vulture investor Asher Edelman, the 1980s model for Gordon Gekko, strayed into what must’ve been uncomfortable territory for CNBC during an appearance on “Smart Money” when he discussed his view that the government’s “plunge protection team” is the only thing propping up the current market rally, and said he suspects that it has again been recently een intervening in the market to keep stocks at record highs.

Few can explain the market’s recent resilience, holding near record highs despite weak economic data and intensifying geopolitical tensions. The main benchmarks have risen for the fourth straight day following last week’s “Trump Dump” despite a terror attack in the U.K., the worst soft economic data since February 2016, and surprisingly low trading volume.

The “plunge protection team” was created by President Ronald Reagan one year after the stock market crash in 1987, when the president called for the creation of the “Working Group on Financial Markets.”

More…

Now Bitcoin is soaring to unbelievable heights.

Bitcoin Explodes Above $2400 After China Downgrade, Scaling Agreement Reached

May 24, 2017

Following comments from DoubleLine’s Jeff Gundlach tieing the surge in virtual currencies to the demise of China (right before that nation is downgraded), Bitcoin surged overnight, breaking above $2400 for the first time. It is now up over 150% year-to-date.

Bitcoin is up fopr the 26th day in the last 29 sessions, doubling in price in that period…

More…

All I can say, children, is go for it. Go ahead, put your life savings in equities at this point in time…or better yet….into Bitcoin. They’ll never go down.

Don’t listen to the “parental” naysayers; the “smart money”. What do they know?

CIGA Wolfgang Rech