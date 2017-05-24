Bill Holter’s Commentary

This seemingly “local” stand off is a potentially VERY BIG loose thread being tugged on. Please do a little research on who “Imran Awan” is and you will see what I mean. Of course had Hillary won the election we would not even have heard of his name…

Wasserman Schultz Threatened Police Chief For Gathering Evidence On Her IT Staffer’s Alleged Crimes [VIDEO]

May 24, 2017

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police with “consequences” for holding equipment that she says belongs to her in order to build a criminal case against a Pakistani staffer suspected of massive cybersecurity breaches involving funneling sensitive congressional data offsite.

The Florida lawmaker used her position on the committee that sets the police force’s budget to press its chief to relinquish the piece of evidence Thursday, in what could be considered using her authority to attempt to interfere with a criminal investigation.

The Capitol Police and outside agencies are pursuing Imran Awan, who has run technology for the Florida lawmaker since 2005 and was banned from the House network in February on suspicion of data breaches and theft.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

…and today isn’t even April 1st?

NJ Emergency Alert System Accidentally Activates, Sends Nuclear Warnings to Some TVs

May 24, 2017

A false alarm that went out to some people’s television sets Tuesday might have scared some in New Jersey.

A nuclear power plant warning issued in Cumberland and Salem counties was sent out by mistake.

The message that was sent out said “a civil authority has issued a nuclear power plant warning for the following counties/areas.”

More…