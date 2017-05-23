Bill Holter’s Commentary

Please note the very last sentence;

“Regulators fearing such risk factors as defaults have stepped up a crackdown on shadow banking since April.”

Isn’t “cracking down” always what leads to the risk curtain between flung open?

China’s Bond Market Chaos Continues – Yield Curve Double-Inverts

May 22, 2017

China’s $1.7 trillion government-bond market is turning curiouser and curiouser…

In a fresh sign of the nerves among investors caused by Beijing’s campaign this spring to make Chinese markets less risky, the yield on seven-year government bonds rose to 3.79% on Monday, above the yield on both five-year and 10-year bonds.

The highly unusual move means that China’s government-bond yield curve now resembles a triangle, with the seven-year yield at its highest since October 2014. Furthermore, the Chinese curve has a double-inversion 3s to 5s and 7s to 10.

In fact the 3s10s spread is the most negative ever…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Is this an event that might effect “credit”, who get’s it, how it is dispersed …and maybe even whether it remains available? Do not pooh pooh this, we are all in the same swimming pool and a turd on the other side of the world will contaminate the whole pool!

Enron 2.0? Asia’s Largest Commodity Trader Halted After Crashing To 16 Year Lows On S&P Downgrade

May 22, 2017

Once Asia’s largest commodity trader, Noble Group has been halted after crashing almost 30% this morning following S&P lowering its corporate credit rist rating to CCC+, citing continuing weak cash flows and profitability…

“We downgraded Noble because we believe the company’s capital structure is not sustainable,”

“The negative outlook on Noble reflects the potential that the company will face distress and a non-payment of its debt obligations over the next 12 months,”

This is the lowest prices for the Singapore-based firm since 2001…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

The bankers start us off young with lies…

San Francisco Fed Prez Tells High School Students Gold Irrelevant

May 21, 2017

On Friday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a group of high-school students at El Camino High School in South San Francisco that the dollar was safe as the world’s reserve currency and that gold is irrelevant to Fed monetary policy—which in a superficial way is accurate since the Fed hates gold and will talk about any other market indicator but gold.

Though you can be sure that while Williams and other Fed officials diss gold, they know very well where the price of gold is and watch it closely.

This has always been the case, I have been told by a person who was waiting in an ante-room to visit Paul Volcker when he was Fed chair that the first thing Volcker did when walking into the office was to ask his secretary for the gold quote.

