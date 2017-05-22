Courtesy of CIGA GG
Jim
Italian Supervolcano Is Reaching “Critical Stage” According to Scientists – 360,000 People Could Be Affected
May 22, 2017
The supervolcano is only a few miles away from Naples, a city that is home to over 1 million people.
From Mac Slavo:
Italy has long been a notorious hot spot for seismic activity. That nation’s history is littered with destructive earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that have killed thousands of people. In fact, just last year a 6.2 earthquake managed to kill 120 people in central Italy.
However, those previous incidents could pale in comparison to the destructive capacity of Campi Flegrei; a massive supervolcano that lies just outside of Naples. Researchers in Italy are currently trying to determine if recent activity around the site could be warning us of an impending disaster.