Bill Holter’s Commentary

Didn’t the U.S. already do this very same thing in 1933?

Greek Authorities To Launch Mass Confiscation Of Safe Deposit Boxes, Securities, Homes In Tax-Evasion Crackdown

May 22, 2017

Last week, the Greek parliament once again approved more austerity to unlock withheld Greek bailout funds in Brussels: a symbolic move, which has little impact without any actual follow through, like for example, actually imposing austerity. And while Greeks have been very good in the former (i.e. promises), they have been severely lacking in the latter (i.e. delivery).

That may be changing. According to Kathimerini, Greek Finance Ministry inspectors are about to start seeking out the owners of all local undeclared properties, while the law will be amended to allow for financial products and the content of safe deposit boxes to be confiscated electronically. The plan for the identification of taxpayers who have “forgotten” to declare their properties to the tax authorities is expected to be ready by year-end, according to the timetable of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

What follows then will be a wholesale confiscation by the government of any asset whose source, origins and funding can not be explained

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Sky News reports a second explosive device found so, if true, that confirms terrorism.

Deaths Confirmed After Manchester Arena Blast Reports

May 22, 2017

A number of people have died and others have been injured following a reported explosion at Manchester Arena.

Witnesses said they heard two loud bangs, reported to in the foyer, after a pop concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said there are a “number of confirmed fatalities and others injured”.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– U.S. Political-System Instability Would Threaten U.S. Dollar, Financial-Market and Economic Tranquility

– Downwardly-Benchmarked Durable Goods Orders and Shipments of Manufacturers Showed Weaker Historical Economic Activity and Potential Downside GDP Revisions

– Heavily-Stressed Consumer Liquidity Conditions Continue to Prevent Sustainable Economic Growth

“SPECIAL COMMENTARY No. 888: Political Stability versus the Economy and Financial Markets, Durable Goods Benchmarking, Consumer Liquidity”

