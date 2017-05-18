Bill Holter’s Commentary

So which is it? Or, better yet, which time were you lying? When you were under oath or your statements as a disgruntled employee? Liar, liar pants on fire!

A reasonable and easy to read discussion on silver.

Silver: Train Leaving Station Soon!

May 18, 2017

Silver prices are rising along the bottom of a 20 year log scale trend channel (shown later). There are no guarantees in a manipulated paper market, such as COMEX silver, but it is possible that silver prices will collapse further, or more likely, move substantially higher, sooner rather than later.

Silver prices COULD fall from their current level of $16 – $17 to under $10. Other events that COULD occur include:

You could win the Powerball Lottery.

The U.S. congress could balance the budget and reduce debt.

The Federal Reserve could apologize for destroying the dollar.

President Putin and Hillary could sing “Kumbaya” together.

The Middle-East could ascend into a century of peace.

And it is possible that silver prices could drop under $10.

…so what is the truth?

Who’s Lying About The Murder Of DNC Staffer Seth Rich?

May 18, 2017

(Derrick Broze, Activist Post) On Tuesday, Fox5 in Washington D.C. released a new report claiming that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks prior to his murder in July 2016. The report claims a private investigator hired by Rich’s family has found tangible evidence of a connection to Rich and WikiLeaks.

According to D.C. police, Rich was shot twice in the back as part of a botched robbery in D.C.’s Bloomingdale neighborhood. Curiously, Rich’s wallet, money, and an expensive watch were not taken during this robbery attempt. Only 12 days after Rich’s death, WikiLeaks began releasing thousands of hacked emails from the DNC. The apparent hacker behind the leaks is a character known as Guccifer 2.0 who claimed to have accessed the emails via a vulnerability in DNC servers.

However, after the damaging emails became public, the deadstream media and Democratic power players denounced the leaks, calling them “fake news,” and accusing the Russian government of being involved in the hacks. Meanwhile, opponents of Hillary and supporters of WikiLeaks began speculating on the possibility of Rich’s death being connected to the DNC leaks. Now there is more fuel to that fire as Fox5 D.C. released an interview with private investigator Rod Wheeler, claiming that evidence “on Rich’s laptop that confirms he was communicating with WikiLeaks prior to his death.”

