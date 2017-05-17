Jim/Bill,

Trump should think a few minutes before he speaks…he could ask Comey to be lenient with Flynn or end the investigation. There is nothing wrong with that. Different from Obama, who eavesdrops on Trump using the intelligence services and senators, and Rice who unmasks the names and Clinton who uses a private server etc. etc. These are the real culprits that should go to jail!

The Fake news is creating a very dangerous situation in the US with all their nonsense. You just need common sense to see what these people are doing. And why? Because their candidate was not democratically chosen. They should throw Clinton in prison already for her Russian connection: selling out US uranium and manipulating the election re: Sanders and the questions she demanded upfront. Honestly, where is the rule of law that these people are punished like everyone else?

And by the way who is all leaking the info?

CIGA CC