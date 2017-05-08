Did I pique your interest with such a goofy title? We’ll get to that shortly but first let’s take a look at the question raised last week, “what are the chances of gold being down 15 days in a row”. I received the answer from statistician Jim Willie. The answer, “in a vacuum” is once in every 32,800 trading days.

This is something like once every 130 years but again, in a “vacuum”. This meaning strictly by chance such as a coin flip. But we do not live in a vacuum, no, we are now living during THE most bullish backdrop in history for gold or conversely THE most fundamentally bearish backdrop for paper currencies and debt. We do not live in a vacuum, we live in an era where the power structure is pulling all the stops to retain their system of power and control, namely U.S. dollar hegemony. Without writing another entire piece on gold manipulation, please understand the world we live in is “painted”. Let’s take a look at some of the artists and their work.

It is obvious (to those who can see truth and took the correct pill), there is and has been a “war” going on for your mind. This is not a recent event as we have seen this since the beginning of time. A prime example is socialism vs. capitalism. Other examples are liberalism vs. conservatism, the belief or non belief in a higher being (religion for a lack of better term), self reliance versus dependence, truth vs. non truth, or even good vs. bad. This “war” has always been around, however, the current tools available to sway opinion have not.

Specifically, the internet. It now turns out and proof has been provided that many entities are “lying” to you. We know many instances where government lies to us from economic numbers to climate theories, to false flag events, and even the money issued. We suspected previously but now know for sure the media is biased as they don’t even bother trying to hide it other than calling anything they disagree with as “fake news”. Companies like Google and Facebook mess with the minds of younger people by “filtering” searches, spreading “their news” and basically “shaping thought”. I would be remiss of course if I did not mention our universities and educational systems, “grabbing” impressionable minds at a young age is obviously the plan.

On the flip side (and though not always correct) are people like Robert Mercer. We see more truth from this side as their arguments are generally more logical and actual proof provided in many instances. But don’t be fooled as the “hunger for power” is just as strong.

The “real news vs. fake news” war has gotten so bad that people don’t even know what to believe anymore. I recently came across this link Scientists are Attempting to ‘Prove’ that ‘Religious’ People are Crazy – Study which was of particular interest to me because it suggests I have brain damage and am “crazy”. I have said we will not try to turn www.jsmineset.com into the “God channel” because religious perspective is not why people seek our opinion. I have however professed my faith as a Christian. There is some very logical reasoning as to why there absolutely must be a higher being or creator. (I will not go there now but will point you in the correct direction should you contact me.) You can believe in a creator or not but you cannot argue the world would be a much better place were everyone to live their lives as Jesus displayed in the Bible! Logically, “doing the right thing” is normally the more difficult thing because it requires an action of “good” versus an easier action of “bad”. In any case, assuming you have read my work and heard interviews, I try to live within logic and with that comes truth. Maybe I am wrong but the search for truth is quite high on my list, brain damage isn’t.

OK, so what spurred such an odd title and writing. My wife Kathryn recently had foot surgery so I have been doing some of her errands. I went to the local producers market for locally grown food and met some really nice down to Earth folks, farmers. Yesterday we ventured into south Austin (baby San Francisco) for pizza. The crowd was mostly young (college students) and definitely “different”. I noticed that at most of the tables and booths, no one was talking or even looking at each other (even couples). Instead, they were texting (each other?), surfing the internet (posting to Facebook?), talking on the phone or whatever …but not interacting with whom they were sitting (except for selfies).

A group of four sat down next to us and the “smart” phones immediately came out. They were all eating pizza with one hand and using their phones with the other. One of the young girls had a nose ring…with a big hunk of cheese hanging from it. She didn’t know because she couldn’t see it …and no one sitting with her said anything because no one ever looked up from their phone. Being the insensitive jerk that I am (because the truth sometimes hurts), I said to everyone at our table (after turning my palms up) …”so, now I know why you shouldn’t wear a nose ring at an Italian restaurant”. Their table didn’t hear me and they walked out together with her cheese “hanging”…

So what’s my point? Please understand there is an absolute war on for your mind! You can either sit back and be “fed” information, or you can actively “seek” information in a search for the truth. Financially the entire world is about to go bust, this is factual mathematics. I saw two opposite ends of the spectrum over the weekend, self reliant rural farmers and totally dependent (and brainwashed by technology) urban dwellers. When the financial (and thus social) ship hits the sand, which of these groups will survive? Which of these groups has the intellectual, social and moral fabric to survive in a world that stops because credit stops? This is a very real question because there is no question credit will cease for a time … and maybe a very long time!

To finish, it is up to you to decide what is “real” and what isn’t. It is up to you to decide what is “truth” and what isn’t. Do not let anyone, any group, entity, or government force feed you “reality” because maybe it really isn’t …or won’t be shortly. YOU must decide what is real and take responsibility for your decisions because no one else is bound to and few will be able to. Follow your own gut and use your own God given common sense! I do not know who to attribute this quote to but it describes our world pretty well “Common sense is not a gift – it’s a punishment because you have to deal with everyone that doesn’t have it”

