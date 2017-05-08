Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

This Zero Hedge article accomplishes so much that it demands to be posted, so that you do not miss it.

Goldman: “The Last Time Correlations Were This Low Was Just Before The Financial Crisis”

May 8, 2017

In a note from Goldman’s cross-asset strategist Ian Wright, the bank points out something troubling: on one hand, over the past six months, or rather since the US elections, equity markets around the globe have soared, and returns across regions have been “strong” – S&P 500, Stoxx 600, Nikkei 225 and MSCI EM ($) have returned roughly 11%, 16%, 20% and 11% in local currency price terms, respectively, with MSCI World ($) up 12% over the same period. In other words, everything is up. And yet, while equity indices have rallied across regions, inter-regional equity return correlations have actually fallen materially to their lowest levels since 2000.

Why is this troubling? Because as Wright casually throws out, “the last time correlations were this low was in 2007, just preceding the financial crisis”

So does this imply that a financial crisis is imminent? Goldman isn’t sure, and notes that the collapse in correlations “leads to the questions whether we expect correlations to remain low or whether we expect equity markets to recouple and move more in lock step, and what the environment will be from here. In our asset allocation, we are overweight Asian and European equities and underweight US equities over both 3- and 12-month views, with the former on growth expectations inflecting and an earlier cyclical position supporting EM and EAFE while, in the latter, the expectation that higher valuations and the later cycle of the US weigh on returns (see Exhibit 2 for return forecasts).

