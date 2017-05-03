Our friend Robert checks in, “a classic of history repeating itself”.

Bill

—————————————————————————————————————————

Bill/Jim,

Survey Shows A Majority Of European Youth Would Participate In Uprising To Overthrow Status Quo | Zero Hedge

As I have often said with youth unemployment at 40% + it is only a matter of time before social unrest becomes commonplace to overthrow the existing political class.

It is a classic of history repeating itself.

Cheers,

Robert

————————————————————————————————————————

Jim/Bill,

We tend to have tunnel vision, insofar as the world must revolve around America.

That is totally wrong. We always hear how our airports, mass transit, ports, etc. are on the same level, if not worse, than 3rd world countries.

Now we see that China is building out Digital Cities with the help of Nokia! These are evolutionary developments in the Internet of Things (IoT).

Again, we as a nation, are falling by the wayside in technology. We may be a leader in technological discoveries, but they are being utilized by the rest of world that is not so burdened by overwhelming debt.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Nokia’s Smart City Expertise To Help Make Western China’s Tianfu New Area A Science And Technology Hub

May 3, 2017

Espoo, Finland – The Tianfu New Area Chengdu Administrative Committee and Nokia have signed a strategic agreement (MoU) regarding digital city development. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on the establishment of the new digital city including the construction of the data center and related telecom infrastructure, the deployment of the trial network for internet of things (IoT), the incubation of IoT applications and devices, big data, and the deployment of an end-to-end optics network in Tianfu New Area. Mr. Luo Qiang, Mayor of Chengdu, attended the ceremony and witnessed the signing.

This agreement builds on Nokia’s ongoing engagement in smart city projects around the world, and follows the launch in late 2016 of the Smart City Playbook, a strategy report commissioned by Nokia that documents best practices for smart cities. The deal also highlights the progress in Nokia’s strategy of expanding its customer base outside of the traditional telecommunications sphere, a key focus for the company.

Nokia’s commitment to Chengdu stretches back to December 2015, when the company announced plans for a global R&D center there focusing on next-generation telecom networks, IoT, big data and Cloud technologies. Operations at the center have since started, employing hundreds of R&D personnel.

More…