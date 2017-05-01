Wolfgang, can you imagine what a return to the “mean” will look like? I would say anything but normal…

Best,

Bill

————————————————————————————————————

Jim/Bill,

Words say a lot and can be misinterpreted.

Pictures tell all!

America’s Finances chart below should scare the Bejesus out of anyone.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Billionaire Investor Paul Tudor Jones Says Stock Market Valuation Is “Terrifying”

May 1, 2017

…And He Is Right:

We live in a unique time. Never before have the markets gone to such extremes in almost every way imaginable.

Not just the markets either. Nearly everything.

US government debt is just getting ridiculous now. There are really no more words to say how out-of-control and unsustainable it is.

More…