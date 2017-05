Bill Holter’s Commentary

Rumor no more…

CONFIRMED: Obama Used Profits From Fannie and Freddie Mae to Subsidize Obamacare

May 1, 2017

This has been rumored to be true for a long time now. Independent investigators pondered as to where the Obama Administration found the money to keep Obamacare alive. The profits of both Fannie and Freddie Mae were widely suspected in having played a role. Now we know that it’s true, according to Sec. Mnuchin.

More…