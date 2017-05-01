Dear CIGAs,

If you were in Zimbabwe or Germany during run up to the Second World War, you would ask the following question at the same time. Am I right or not?

Should I doubt my intuition and beliefs despite the one eyed in the land of the blinds?

The madness of the crowd today is not of the crowd, but of the consortium of central banks world wide and HFT. The overwhelming impact of the influence of the central banks almost makes us believe that they are right with their zero and negative interest rates destroying pensions and the monetary system along the way.

Everything in the past is cancelled. You can read that in Bit Coin and all its family.

The financial powers of today are morally bankrupt, convinced that they are like Nintendo games which can be rigged forever. To remain sane in an utterly insane world makes you look crazy because you don¹t follow the common denominator of thinking and behaving, even if it is completely out of touch with reality. It is a currency event, currencies are at the end of the line of failing asset classes, that will end all this. The currency Goliath will fall to a small stone from a small boys sling as we enter the year of the Jubilee, which is the Nader of the K cycle.

Stay strong and do not take the Matrix pill of illusion. As Sell Em Ben Smith advised Bert in a cryptic way, in 1929, Be Strong because you are right.

Best,

Jim