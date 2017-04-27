Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

He has our prayers even if the timing is whacked.

The recovery just roars on. Let’s get those interest rates up so we can normalize?

Atlanta Fed Throws In The Towel: Cuts Final Q1 GDP Forecast To Just 0.2%

April 27, 2017

Well that was fast: literally seconds ago we posted JPM’s Q1 GDP forecast revision, saying “while we wait to see if the Atlanta Fed will cut its final Q1 GDP estimate ahead of tomorrow’s official print to 0% or negative.” At precisely the same time as we hit the publish button, the Atlanta Fed came out with its revised forecast and it’s a doozy: after starting its Q1 GDP nowcast at 2.5%, rising as high as 3.4%, and plunging recently as low as 0.5%, the Atlanta Fed has “thrown in the towel” on the quarter in which the Fed hiked rates, and while not negative – or 0.0% – it was about as close as it could go without the Fed losing all credibility for having hiked in a contraction quarter.

From the Atlanta Fed:

Latest forecast: 0.2 percent — April 27, 2017

The final GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2017 is 0.2 percent on April 27, down from 0.5 percent on April 18.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

“Get out the laser cannon on a stable platform and deny any North Korean missile into the air.” – JES

North Korean Crisis ‘Worst I’ve Seen,’ Top Navy Officer Warns

April 27, 2017

The senior U.S. Navy officer overseeing military operations in the Pacific region told lawmakers Thursday that the North Korean crisis is the worst he’s seen — testifying that it’s only a matter of time before Kim Jong Un has the capability of launching a nuclear warhead toward the United States.

“The crisis on the Korean peninsula is real—the worst I’ve seen,” said Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. “There is some doubt within the intelligence community whether Kim Jong Un has that capability today or whether he will soon, but I have to assume he has it, the capability is real, and that he’s moving towards it.”

Harris spoke to the Senate Armed Services Committee a day after all 100 U.S. senators were invited to White House grounds for a North Korea briefing.

