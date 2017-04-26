Wolfgang, interesting mention of the USSR. I remember telling my wife back in 1991 about six months before their collapse that it was coming. She asked me how I knew …I told her that gold bars with “the Czar’s stamp” and less than 90% fineness were turning up all over the world which meant they had hit the bottom of the barrel for hard currency and selling the last of their trove. Too bad they didn’t have their own “COMEX” and printing press to play the game with?
Best, Bill
CIGA Wolfgang Rech
Next Crisis: Worthless Paper, Angry Citizens, Collapse Risk
April 26, 2017
The USSR didn’t just fail one day, as does a person who dies of a sudden heart attack or stroke. It was more like a wasting illness brought on by an unhealthy lifestyle. A physician tells a morbidly obese patient: “Your daily consumption of twelve cocktails, three packs of cigarettes, and 4,000 calories, and your refusal to engage in exercise more strenuous than walking to the refrigerator will kill you, but I can’t say when.” For both individuals and governments, certain choices are incompatible with continued existence, and the Soviet government made plenty of those.
Very few people foresaw its failure when it was imminent, even purported experts. The small group who said Soviet communism wouldn’t work because it couldn’t work were disparaged right up until it didn’t work. However, the deck is always stacked in favor of those predicting this or that government will fail. Ultimately they all do because they all come to rest on a foundation of coercion and fraud, which doesn’t work because it can’t work.
There is both a quantitative and qualitative calculus for individuals subject to a government: what the government takes versus what individuals get back. Government is a protection racket: turn over your money and it promises physical security from invasion and crime, and adjudication and restitution in the event of civil or criminal wrongs. The quantitative calculus: am I getting more back than I put in? The qualitative calculus: what activities and people does the government help or hinder?
Wait until we start using 10 to the 18th power for Quintillion!
We’ll really lose the populace. They won’t have clue what our deficit is. Perhaps that’s plan!
And how soon before Google takes on a whole new meaning? 10 to the 100th power.
QUINTILLION…
Jim/Bill,
A trillion here, a trillion there….and soon we’ll be talking quadrillions!
What number comes next?
Furthermore I don’t see anything about a personal tax cut. Only business.
Nor is there mention of the debt we will be incurring with his massive infrastructure spending program!
Am I the only idiot that sees “Weimar Germany” written all over it?
CIGA Wolfgang Rech
Trump To Order Corporate Tax Rate Cut To 15%, Loading Up To $2 Trillion In Extra Debt
April 24, 2017
Ahead of Trump’s much anticipated tax announcement on Wednesday, the WSJ reports that the president has ordered his (mostly ex-Goldman) White House aides to accelerate efforts to create a tax plan “slashing the corporate rate to 15% and prioritizing cuts in tax rates over an attempt to not increase the deficit” which means that without an offsetting source of revenue, Trump is about to unleash the debt spigots, a proposal which will face fierce pushback from conservatives as it is nothing more than a continuation of the status quo under the Obama administration, and may well be DOA.
The WSJ adds that during an Oval Office meeting last week, “Trump told staff he wants a massive tax cut to sell to the American people” and that it was “less important to him if the plan loses revenue.”
Hoping to add a sense of dramatic urgency – after all his 100 day deadline hits on Saturday – Trump told his team to “get it done,” in time to release a plan by Wednesday.