Revealed: 300 BILLION Pieces Of Plastic Are Found Floating In The Once Pristine Arctic Ocean

19 April 2017

Hundreds of tonnes of plastic are cluttering the once pristine Arctic Ocean and doing great damage to the planet, a new report has found.

On top of the danger of fish and other wildlife swallowing the plastic, the material contains toxic chemicals that leak into the ocean.

These toxins can attract other chemicals in the water to create concentrated hot spots of deadly waste.

More…