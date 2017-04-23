Jim,

You know the man who stands on the corner with the sign. The end is near, forget him. The end has already taken place. you just do not know it yet.

CIGA GG

Global Debt Explodes At ‘Eye-Watering’ Pace To Hit £170 Trillion

April 4, 2017

Global debt has climbed at an “eye-watering” pace over the past decade, soaring to a fresh high of £170 trillion last year, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The IIF said total debt levels, including household, government and corporate debt, climbed by more than $70 trillion over the last 10 years to a record high of $215 trillion (£173 trillion) in 2016 – or the equivalent of 325pc of global gross domestic product (GDP).

It said emerging markets posed “a growing source of concern” to financial stability and the global economy as debt burdens in these countries climb at a rapid pace.

More…

Jim,

An outside shock that can’t be controlled by the Fed and BIS will break the camel’s back and suddenly people’s eye pads will come off and they will become aware of the real situation.

It is about the awareness! This is what is lacking hence why people need to be shocked into reality!

By the way Macron is like a little boy, I wouldn’t be surprised if Le Pen wins!

The end is near. No, the end has come!

CIGA GG

More Retail Stores Are Closing Than at the Height of the Great Recession: Report

April 22, 2017

This week it was Bebe. Last month it was Staples. In February it was JCPenney.

Stores are closing at an epic pace. In fact, the retail industry could suffer far more store closures this year than ever.

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse said in a research report released earlier this month that it’s possible more than 8,600 brick-and-mortar stores will close their doors in 2017.

More…

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

Courtesy of CIGA GG

Jim

The Banking Industry Abuses Its Customers Worse Than United Airlines

April 17, 2017

Last week the Internet was ablaze with disgust after a man was physically dragged off a United Airlines flight.

What’s amazing, though, is that there are countless cases of another industry abusing its customers in far, far worse ways than the airlines.

I’m talking, of course, about the banking industry.

1. Banks treat you like criminal suspects too.

Sure, United had a man dragged away like he was a rape suspect being hauled off to jail.

More…