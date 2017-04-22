Fair consideration as both Donald and the Fed are wrong on the economy.

Jim

Jim/Bill,

I believe it’s more about the direction (hence velocity) of monetary infusion.

Trump would have point here.

Trillions in QE went into the banking system as reserves that were never lent out.

The money never went directly into the economy.

Why else would trillions in QE not propagate inflation?

“What happens if Trump bullies the Fed into accepting his higher growth rates which he achieves by boosting government spending and borrowing billions? Could it happen in the first place?

Yes it could. In the 1970s, Richard Nixon bullied the Fed into printing money so that he could win the 1972 election. It can happen because it has happened. This would mean that all the old rules go out the window. American wages would rise much quicker than they have in the past few decades. The average guy will feel richer and then he will be persuaded to vote for Trump again. Wall Street would wobble and the stock market fall, but the vast majority of people don’t own stocks, so they won’t care. And Trump will get his re-election and the only people who will squeal in the short term are rich bankers and investors on CNBC.”

Printing cash would be directed directly towards Main Street, create velocity, and hence inflation.

He would be correct. Money has been put into wrong pockets.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

When Trump Turns On The Enemy Within — The Fed

April 17, 2017

So the first one hundred days of Donald Trump have nearly passed and there seems to be a sense that, despite all his initial maverick positions, the country feels like it’s under a typical Republican President.

Russia is again the enemy number one; intervention in the Middle East is ongoing with the usual American “regime change” objective; and NATO, which was said to be obsolete a few weeks ago, is now an indispensable ally. At home, talk of the much more pleasant tax cuts has replaced the most extreme rhetoric of scrapping Obamacare and even corporate America and Wall Street — both implacable enemies during the campaign, now look set to be left alone.

So, normal service has been resumed. Or has it?

You think the Fed may have made a mistake just as they did in 30s?

CIGA GG

Neiman Marcus Is Now Borrowing Money To Make Interest Payments On Its Debt

April 21, 2017

A rolling loan gathers no loss.

That appears to be the adage guiding upscale department-store chain Neiman Marcus, which has opted to make the coming interest payments on its high-yield bonds by issuing more debt, instead of burning through cash.

The company said it was electing the payment-in-kind (PIK) option on its $600 million in 8.75% notes due to mature in 2021 for the coming six-month coupon period through Oct. 14, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The move is aimed at enhancing its liquidity, the Dallas-based company said. It will pay PIK interest at a rate of 9.50% for the interest period, which started on April 15. The current yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury is just 2.20%.

Jim,

Everybody was long the dollar! And everybody is short the euro! So which asset class will win? AU and AG! Paper is over.

CIGA GG

Goldman Sachs: We’re Closing Two Of Our Long-Dollar ‘Top Trades’

April 19, 2017

Goldman Sachs is closing two long-dollar “top trade” calls, both of which would have posted losses, the bank said in a note on Tuesday.

“In recent years we have generally maintained a bullish dollar view, and the greenback still has a number of things going for it, including a healthy domestic economy, an active central bank, and lower political uncertainty compared with the U.K. and euro area,” the note said. “However, a number of fundamentals have changed on the margin, such that the long-dollar story no longer warrants a place among our ‘Top Trades.'”

The trades, which it initiated in mid-November, were a long dollar plays against the euro and the pound as well as going long the dollar/yuan via a 12-month non-deliverable forward (NDF), Zach Pandl, a senior U.S. economist at the bank, said in the note.

