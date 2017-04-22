In The News Today

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Fly the friendly skies.” Now the passengers are getting feisty.Please note security watching from the distance and saying in the distance.

Passenger Vs Pilot: The Moment A Man Attacked An American Airlines Officer Because He ‘Took Up Too Much Space In The Aisle’ While Walking Off Plane

April 20, 2017

A man has been charged with assaulting an off-duty pilot as they walked off a plane in Kansas City.

Edward Foster, 49, had just landed at Kansas City International Airport on April 12 when he took offense with an unnamed pilot – who had not been flying the American Airlines plane and was simply traveling in the cabin.

The 49-year-old is seen in surveillance video walking off the jetway directly behind the pilot, before they both head into the terminal.

More…