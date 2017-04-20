Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Do you still think my article on the airborne laser cannon to be the ravings of a mad man? I am absolute as correct, as I was on items written about years in advance of this event, like the South China Sea and too many others to list. I am still hurt. Just google the airborne laser cannon aircraft tail number 0-00001. It works but worked too well. They have fixed that. No ICBM missed will ever enter USA airspace, however anything in its way is also coming down.

North Korea Threatens US With “Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike”

April 20, 2017

Whether China is right about North Korea conducting a nuclear test on April 25 remains to be seen, but for now Kim Jong-Un is content with merely escalating the verbal warfare and overnight North Korean state media warned the United States of a “super-mighty preemptive strike” following the latest round of comments by Rex Tillerson who said the United States was looking at ways to bring pressure to bear on North Korea over its nuclear programme.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, did not mince its words: “In the case of our super-mighty preemptive strike being launched, it will completely and immediately wipe out not only U.S. imperialists’ invasion forces in South Korea and its surrounding areas but the U.S. mainland and reduce them to ashes” it said according to Reuters.

The threat will hardly come as a surprise: the reclusive communist nation regularly threatens to destroy Japan, South Korea and the United States “and has shown no let-up in its belligerence after a failed missile test on Sunday, a day after putting on a huge display of missiles at a parade in Pyongyang.”

You see more than any man I know of.

Wolf

Wolfgang,

Go easy on blind people. I am legally blind. I have been along with Bill preaching this for years before it was even considered a factor in gold.

Jim

Jim/Bill,

It’s not really the amount that matters (although the purchases ARE significant).

It’s the direction Russia is taking. Namely non-stop accumulation.

With China, Russia, and India (arguably the 3 most populous nations today) accumulating vast amounts of gold, the price will have nowhere to go but significantly higher. Now Turkey is gaining momentum in the gold accumulation game.

Even a blind man can see what’s coming. there’s no excuses for getting caught short precious metals. Simply your own ignorance.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Russia adds 25 mt of gold to official reserves in March

20 Apr 2017

Russia added around 800,000 oz (25 mt) of gold to its official reserves in March, data released by the country’s central bank indicated Thursday.

The figure is up from 300,000 oz (9 mt) reported in February, but below 1 million oz (31 mt) for January.

Russia’s central bank reports gold reserves initially in monetary value before releasing the volume on the International Monetary Fund website at a later date, but additions can be calculated using the month-end London Bullion Market Association gold price.

A job if you can find it!

Bill

Jim/Bill,

The culture of America today: “You’re Fired” and here’s $25 million as punishment.

Do it again and the punishment will be a $50 million!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Bill O’Reilly Gets $25 Million From Fox News As Final Payout

April 20, 2017

With Bill O’Reilly officially ousted by Fox News, there was speculation whether the former Fox anchorman would receive a lump sump payout as a parting settlement considering that O’Reilly signed a new 4 year contract just before being ousted. It has now been confirmed by FT and CNN that indeed, O’Reilly will get a payout of $25 million, equivalent to one year’s salary, as part of his exit settlement with 21st Century Fox.

“The amended contract provides for Bill to receive a maximum of one year’s salary,” said a person with knowledge of the terms quoted by the FT.

O’Reilly’s payout, following the presenter’s dismissal from Fox News this week after a 22-year career with the network, is less than the $40m Roger Ailes, the network’s former chairman, received when he was fired in similar circumstances last year.

