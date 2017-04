Bill Holter’s Commentary

This makes it two days in a row, 4 weeks worth of global gold production sold in less than 10 trading minutes. “Who” would sell gold like this …unless it’s not really gold?

Gold Slammed For Second Day As ‘Someone’ Panic Dumps $3 Billion Notional Ahead Of London Fix

April 19, 2017

Today, having failed to keep the precious metal down (25,000 contracts dumped in a minute), they went for it again with a $3 billion notional pummeling in futures…

