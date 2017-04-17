Courtesy of CIGA Gijsbert. Kim Il-Trump! (Posted for it’s comedic value.)
Dear Wolfgang,
You are the most optimistic of those that really get it. What future?
Jim
Jim/Bill,
We’re looking at the future, and at the risk of appearing “archaic” in my thinking, the outlook is bleak!
Retail will become an anachronism. As will the workforce.
In German, there’s a word for the likes of Amazon…..” Allesfresser” (one who eats and devours everything).
CIGA Wolfgang Rech
Amazon: Engulfing Everything
April 17, 2017
Just Saying…
Looking for the trade based on some Amazon Ruminations. All because I saw this.
Behold the Amazon Angie List Killer.
Amazon observations last night:
Sears reinvented for century 21? Catalogue business in reverse?