Dear Wolfgang,

You are the most optimistic of those that really get it. What future?

Jim

Jim/Bill,

We’re looking at the future, and at the risk of appearing “archaic” in my thinking, the outlook is bleak!

Retail will become an anachronism. As will the workforce.

In German, there’s a word for the likes of Amazon…..” Allesfresser” (one who eats and devours everything).

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Amazon: Engulfing Everything

April 17, 2017

Just Saying…

Looking for the trade based on some Amazon Ruminations. All because I saw this.

Behold the Amazon Angie List Killer.

Amazon observations last night:

Sears reinvented for century 21? Catalogue business in reverse?

