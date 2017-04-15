The Next Crisis is the Mother of all Counter-Party Risks (Part 2) – Gijsbert Groenewegen

April 15, 2017

In the first part I have been explaining the counter-party risk that is all around us and will come to the fore in the next financial crisis. In this part I reflect on the rescue operations of the Fed following the 2008/2009 recession and the following QEs and ZIRP policies that have led to diminishing returns and that will ultimately weaken the US dollar: the biggest counter-party risk of all counter-party risks.

Ad 8 – CDS, Credit Default Swaps. Ultimately it should be considered that when we encounter these systemic events that it will impact the underlying currency. For example when the pension underfunding gets so problematic that the Government has to print more money to meet and rescue the obligations the counter-party risk will be reflected in the devaluation of the currency or the loss of purchasing power, the goods that you can buy with the same amount of nominal money will tumble.

We saw one of the most poignant examples of counter-party risk in 2008 when AIG that had given off numerous CDS (Credit Default Swaps) to banks because it never expected the markets to tank the way they did (typical Wall Street view, things can only go up, that is what the Japanese thought till 1989!!). So issuing CDS or Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) was a “no-brainer” for AIG. Anyway a breakdown of the system will happen again but this time it will be 10x worse than in 2008 and then the system can’t be saved because all the tools in the toolbox will have been exhausted and therefore won’t carry the weight, credibility or effectiveness they had “solving” the 2008 crisis. It will mean we will go deeper and longer (5 years!?).

