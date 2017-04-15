Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is the article Bill and Jim discussed for subscribers.

Junior Gold Miner ETF Suspends Creation Orders Due To Shortage Of Underlying Instruments

April 15, 2017

Over the last several weeks, two years after Howard Marks first brought attention to the topic with a letter in which he asked “What Would Happen If ETF Holders Sold All At Once?” some investors have once again quietly voiced concern about the inordinate and rising influence passive investing in general, and ETFs in particular, exert on stocks but especially on fixed income securities, including illiquid bonds and loans. To address some of these concerns, earlier last week, Goldman Sachs released a report titled “A closer look at years of passive (aggressive) investing in credit” in which it observed that the growth patterns shown in Exhibits 1 to 3, particularly the increase in the ownership share of ETFs…

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– Substantially Adverse Economic Circumstances Have Begun to Unfold, Threatening FOMC Hopes for Normalizing Monetary Policy

– Amidst Mounting Income and Credit Stresses on Consumers, Headline Retail Sales Suffered Major, Near-Term Downside Revisions; Recent Auto Sales Were Not As Strong as Advertised

– First-Quarter Real Average Weekly Earnings Declined Year-to-Year, Along with Back-to-Back Quarterly Contractions, Circumstances Not Seen Since the Stalled GDP of Second-Half 2012

– Real Growth in Consumer Credit Outstanding Has Faltered in a Manner Also Not Seen Since the Stalled GDP of Second-Half 2012

– Headline CPI-U Inflation Fell by 0.29% (-0.29%) in March, Pushing Annual CPI-U Inflation Lower to 2.38% (Was 2.74%), with CPI-W at 2.35% (Was 2.82%) and ShadowStats at 10.1% (was 10.5%)

– March Final-Demand PPI Annual Inflation Hit a 60-Month High of 2.28%

“No. 880 : March CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, Real Earnings, Consumer Update”

