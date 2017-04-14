My Dear Friends,

This illustration was drawn for the last rally in gold and is uniquely correct. It does however provide a warning that trying to maximize profit by waiting for the last magnet can be very difficult. Be that as it may, its accuracy on the bull move was a great assistance to the traders. I intend to expand this illustration to $3500 which, in my opinion, will be the only considerable resistance to the next great gold/currency reset on its way to $50,000 or more.

Keep in mind that each gold bar acts like a magnet putting demand into gold market prior to some sort or reaction. Looks at this as a sort of Fibonacci or momentum indicator. Clearly the inability to rise above a bar followed by a drop back through the previous bar is not good news. The opposite is a reason for celebration by the bull. Bill and I publish this now only because the manipulators have clearly lost their nuclear mojo of previous years, with the bulls asserting themselves in a way not common to the past few years.

Here is a simple message for the gold producer. Why sell gold sat $1058, a key number for Jesse Livermore’s system, instead of in the $2000s, where the price of gold is headed now.

I wish to give credit where credit is due. I wish to thank Monty Guild for finding this illustration in a 1923 edition of the Wall Street Journal.

My birth name was Jesse E Seligman. The rest is a long story based of the courage of my father. He was the greatest of the of lone wolf traders in the business. Bertram J. Seligman was born from the line of David Seligman. The history of the Seligman family can be found in the book titled “Our Crowd”. My father traded like a old master painted and acquired control of businesses along the line of Thermo King, Hayloid Xerox, Inflight Motion Pictures, The Pink Sheets with the Walker Brothers and multiple others. He worked during his career with Jesse Livermore and was an partner of old man Kennedy before he headed the SEC.

Gold and silver will be the last men standing.

Regards,

Jim

The $2025 Gold Magnet’s Math

You could solve this by factoring:

2025 Magnet

XXXXX=5×405

XXXXX=5×5×81

(maybe at this point we recognize 81=92, but let’s continue pretending we don’t)

XXXXX=5×5×3×27

XXXXX=5×5×3×3×9

XXXXX=5×5×3×3×3×3

and we have completely factored the given value.

Group the factoring in pairs of equal value:

XXXXX=5×5×3×3×3×3

XXXXX=52×32×32

XXXXX=(5⋅3⋅3)2

XXXXX=452