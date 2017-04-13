Jim/Bill,

Make no mistake, this is the start of a trade war.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Daily Gold Charts

Dollar Crashes After Trump Says “Dollar Is Getting Too Strong”

April 12, 2017

It was bound to happen sooner or later: having flipflopped on virtually everything else, moments ago, in an interview with the WSJ, Trump also backtracked on his strong-dollar policy and in an interview with the WSJ, has said that the “US dollar is getting too strong”, that the “strong dollar will ultimately hurt the US’, and as a result, he prefers a low interest rate policy.

The headlines from Dow Jones:

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

My personal opinion is that this is post June of 2017. Courtesy of CIGA Gijsbert.

Man Who Advises Top Sovereign Wealth Funds In The World Says All Hell Is Going To Break Loose In 2017

April 12, 2017

On the heels of a wild start to the second quarter of the 2017 trading year, today King World News spoke with the man who advises the most prominent sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and institutional funds in the world.

Michael Belkin: “Everything leads to gold (in 2017). Gold is the undiscovered asset. Most institutional investors have not been interested in gold because they think the Fed is raising interest rates and the economy is strong. And yet today, what happened? Gold and silver took off…

Michael Belkin continues: “Gold and silver both rose above their 200-day moving averages. With a sudden surge late in the day, Trump came out and said the dollar shouldn’t be so strong. The dollar sold off and gold and silver took off (to the upside).

