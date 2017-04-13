US Drops Largest Ever Non-Nuclear Bomb Targeting ISIS Cave Complex In Afghanistan

April 13, 2017

The US Air Force has dropped the ‘largest ever non-nuclear bomb’ targeting ISIS caves in Afghanistan.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb — nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB) — was dropped in at 7pm local time today (4pm UK time).

A crater left by the blast is believed to be more than 300 meters wide. Anyone at the blast site will have been vaporised.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Please watch this 44 second video. This is either a stallion protecting his herd or a mare protecting her baby because they understand “nature”. The snowflake heard saying “oh, just leave it alone” obviously does not know nature and illustrates the problems we have in today’s world. She should try petting a horse versus an alligator, the horse may not let her do it while the alligator will definitely bite the hand that feeds it …and very similar to what we see in today’s “the world owes me a living” society. We all have a rude awakening coming, none more than these well-meaning snowflakes. EVERYTHING is about to change, including attitudes.

Video Captures Wild Horse Attacking Alligator In Florida Park

April 12, 2017

(WSVN) – A group of friends hiking near Gainesville caught a strange sight in their path: a fight between a horse and an alligator. And it appears the horse emerged victorious.

Fox 13 reports that the group was watching wild horses grazing in a field, along with a baby horse. That’s when they spotted an alligator approaching.

“The alligator walked beside them and paused,” Krystal Berry said. “The horse kicked the alligator, which made it waddle across the trail. Then the horse started attacking again.”

