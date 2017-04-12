Jim/Bill,

Many people ask me “why.”

Why is everyone fighting in Syria? Is Assad the evil murderer and we must get rid of him?

Hardly. It’s all about Natural Gas pipelines.

For those confused, here is a map explaining the crux of the whole Syrian debacle.

“The map shows the competing Shia (Russia-backed) and Sunni (U.S.-backed) gas-pipelines into Europe. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote an excellent piece titled “Syria: Another Pipeline War” that explains in detail the players and the game. You can read that here.”

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Global Chess May Ignite ‘Most Powerful Gold Rally in History’

April 11, 2017

I’ve written since last year that we are approaching a dangerous time that lends itself to war, volatility, and in many parts of the world, revolution. Dangerous because the “powers that be” — central banks, governments — that are usually in charge of manipulating order are the institutions actually causing the chaos this time.There were several important developments last week — some obvious, some not so obvious — that provide important clues as to how this may play out.

The obvious event that everyone paid attention to was the 50-something barrage of missiles fired off at a Syrian air force base in what was said to be a response to the horrific chemical weapons attack that someone perpetrated on civilian men, women, and children.Although the missile strike was not said to be part of a permanent campaign in Syria there has clearly been a change in policy that Russia has been quick to denounce.

The response wasn’t exactly sugarcoated either. A statement issued on Sunday — and reported by Zero Hedge — by a joint command centre consisting of forces of Russian, Iranian, and allied militia supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that Friday’s U.S. strike on the Syrian air base crossed “red lines” and it would “respond with force” to any new aggression while increasing its level of support to its ally.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Courtesy of CIGA Larry

Bank of England Rigging LIBOR – Gold Market Too?

April 11, 2017

– Bank of England implicated in LIBOR scandal by BBC

– “We’ve had some very serious pressure from the UK government and the Bank of England about pushing our Libors lower.”

– “This goes much much higher than me” -UBS’ Tom Hayes

– Libor distraction as all markets are manipulated today

