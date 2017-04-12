My Dear Friends,

When as a kid I owned “Sinclair Global Arbitrage”, there were no same similar trade items international as there are today. That made arbitrage a game for the thick-skinned pros. As kids that made no difference to us.

Very soon some of my generation will see old fashion risk arbitrage opportunity between all these experiments supported by the government to eliminate currency internationally and input some order into the funny smelling stew of Nintendo games called Cripto currency as now.

These are presently supported by central banks as trial balloons for when you can no longer have currency in the US and elsewhere but only live on Cripto-money (should be called Cliptoe) so no secret will ever exist again except in gold and silver. Gold never talks, unless you do or are inept in how you handle it.

Regards,

Jim

CME Group Is Launching A Gold-Trading Platform Inspired By Bitcoin

April 11, 2017

Pretty soon, pension funds and other institutional traders will be able to buy and sell gold on a platform inspired by the digital currency bitcoin.

U.S. futures and options exchange CME Group announced on Tuesday that it is in the final stages of testing a venue for trading spot gold that’s based on the blockchain, the pioneering distributed-ledger technology that powers the bitcoin network.

CME built the platform in partnership with the U.K. Royal Mint, which has helped supply $1 billion in gold bullion to back transactions executed on the network. Blockchain companies AlphaPoint and BitGo helped develop the software and trading platform.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

2017 the year of the truth bomb…and from a British Ambassador no less!

Truth Bomb Dropped Live On BBC By British Ambassador Goes Viral

April 10, 2017

Former British Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, refused to go along with the BBC propaganda on Syria and dropped a truth bomb live on air yesterday.

Fed up with the state sponsored propaganda from the very start, Peter Ford dispensed with niceties and disagreed on every level possible with the very first question put to him by the BBC host

Referring to claims that Assad is responsible for the chemical attack in Syria, the BBC host said, “That’s a statement of fact, right?”

Bill Holter’s Commentary

For those who do not understand this chart, when rates go up/bonds go down in value. The chart is illustrating that “duration” (average length of maturity) has never been longer than now. The longer the maturity, the more the volatility …so, when rates do eventually go up, the losses will be greater than ever before for two reasons: the outright amount of bonds outstanding AND duration has never been longer! Please keep in the back of your mind, the inflows into the debt markets by “retail” have been huge recently. Is the little guy ever right?

Gundlach: Duration has never been this long in my career… it is the worst possible set-up versus history.

