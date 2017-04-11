Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Forget high end restaurants closing in NYC.

If you think NYC’s high end restaurant closings are significant, it is nothing compared to this.

Just imagine what this will do to jobs in NJ, the Garden State, the most densely populated state in the nation. This will create extreme hardship from lost retail sales, not to mention the fall out to manufacturers, packagers, labourers, truckers and other delivery services. Every other industry in the chain of sales will be effected from the ripple effect. Credit and stocks will not be immune from this fallout either.

Retail Collapse: The 23 Biggest Chains Closing Stores This Year

March 25, 2017

Closed for business

The start of 2017 has been merciless when it comes to retail store closings. This year, analysts say online shopping has continued to take its toll on even the most popular brands.

Is your favorite retailer closing shop?

Check out our list of the biggest chains closings stores this year.

Walmart

In early 2016, Walmart announced plans to close 154 stores, but none of the affected stores are in New Jersey. The 19,000 employees at Walmart’s 70 stores in New Jersey are safe, according to spokesman Aaron Mullins.

