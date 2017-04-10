Exactly Wolfgang, you cannot run a car on “gasoline contracts” which is where the rubber meets the road. Reality doesn’t matter until it does …and at that point you had better BE READY because “ugly” is an understatement!

Bill,

Reality Unhinged.

What’s real in this world no longer matters. Everything is going virtual, so to speak.

-Earnings don’t matter, only visions (as seen with Tesla below).

-Supply and Demand (as well as laws) are so passé (as seen with the Comex corruption below).

-Cash is being relegated to extinction, on to be replaced by virtual bits of unreality.

-News is no longer real, but a propaganda machine that would make Goebbels blush!

-I’ve spoken to kids who think farms are only online! Wait until they try to shop for food on Farmville! Hunger is not virtual and never will be. It’s as real as it comes!

Heck, when sex becomes 100% virtual, it will mark the end of humanity. Not in terms of propagation (we can still clone), but in terms of love, family and relationship building.

Hard facts, like hard assets, are temporarily out of vogue.

I say temporarily because when push comes to shove, it’s the real thing that counts.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

“We Sympathize With Bears But Their Arguments Won’t Matter”: Piper Hikes Tesla PT By 65%, Cuts EPS

April, 10 2017

After last week’s eyebrow raising upgrades of SNAP and AMZN, this morning upgrades of story stocks continued when Piper Jaffray analyst Alexander Potter upgraded Tesla to “overweight”, raising his price target by 65% to $368, and saying that “we sympathize with bears – but their (arguably rational) arguments probably won’t matter.”

Potter tells clients that he and his team have driven a Tesla for seven months in preparation for this morning’s report in which he is dramatically adjusting his FY 2017 EPS lower (from a gain of $0.42 to a loss of $4.83) and yet he upgrades the stock and raises his PT by 65 percent noting that investors might need to, and we quote, “employ a ‘creative’ valuation methodology and prepare for a bumpy ride” before following Potters advice.

The amusing stream of consciousness continues:

In many ways, TSLA seems to play by its own rules. The company burns through cash at a rate that better-established companies would likely be crucified for – especially considering TSLA’s rickety balance sheet and penchant for raising equity. Tesla’s production timelines are unreasonably fast, at least based on “expert” opinions in the automotive industry, and the company spurns various industry norms. For instance Tesla has avoided LiDAR in its self-driving systems (which some claim is dangerous), while pursuing a direct sales model that dealerships fiercely oppose. Yet, because of its superior products, loyal shareholders, and inspiring mission, TSLA remains unscathed.

The Comex Is The World’s Most Corrupted Market

April 7, 2017

While no additional silver was put on deposit at the Comex during the [past] week, The Banks sold contracts for 120MM oz. This is fraud. – Craig Hemke

By PM Fund Manager Dave Kranzler:

If you were to poll the public about comparing the investment returns between gold, silver and stocks during the first quarter of 2017, it’s highly probable that the majority of the populace would respond that the S&P 500 outperformed the precious metals. That’s a result of the mainstream media’s unwillingness to report on the precious metals market other than to disparage it as an investment.

In reality, among silver, gold, the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500, the S&P 500 had the lowest ROR in Q1. Silver led the pack at 14%, followed by tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 at 11.1%, gold at 8.6% and the S&P 500 at 4.8%. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Cramer. Imagine the performance gold and silver would have turned in if the Comex was prevented from creating paper gold and silver in amounts that exceeded the quantity of gold and silver sitting in the Comex vaults.

Dear CIGAs,

Please keep in mind the useless USDX is nothing other than a mirror, which communicates very little. Yes, the Euro is hovering above a one-month low as French election nerves grow. Courtesy of CIGA Gijsbert.

Jim

Dollar Edges Lower As Investors Cautious Ahead Of Yellen

April 10, 2017

The dollar edged lower on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields dipped and traders consolidated Friday’s gains on low volume to start the holiday-shortened U.S. trading week.

Investors were trading cautiously ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Monday and as investors looked towards U.S. retail sales data and a reading on consumer sentiment due later this week, analysts said.

“We’re just seeing some range trading right now,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. “There’s still a caution in the air ahead of big numbers later in the week on the all-important consumer. That’s capping upside at the moment.”

