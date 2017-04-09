Bill Holter’s Commentary

This speaks to what we talked about during the latest recorded session for subscribers.

Is the fight over a gas pipeline fuelling the world’s bloodiest conflict?

December 2, 2015

THE Syrian war often seems like a big confusing mess but one factor that is not often mentioned could be the key to unlocking the conflict.

Some experts have pointed out that many of the key players have one thing in common: a billion-dollar gas pipeline.

Factor in this detail and suddenly the war begins to make more sense, here’s how it works:

IT’S THE GAS, STUPID

Many have questioned why Russia became involved in the Syrian war but often overlook the fight over natural gas.

More…

New York City’s High-End Restaurants Are Disappearing

April 8, 2017

New York City’s higher-end restaurant scene is now experiencing what some national dining chains have been going through for the past year or so — closing the kitchen.

Le Cirque, the tony French restaurant on East 58th Street, has just filed for bankruptcy; the Michelin-starred Public, a 14-year-old Nolita restaurant, will close in the next month or so; and Nick & Toni’s Cafe at Lincoln Center — an offshoot of the famed Hamptons eatery — shuttered earlier this year after 23 years.

“The cost of doing business in the city no longer allows us to operate our business,’’ Nick and Toni’s managing partner Mark Smith told the Web site Eater.

More…