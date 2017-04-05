Bill Holter’s Commentary

“I didn’t leak nothing to nobody” is a double negative isn’t it?

Bill,

There was a saying back in the era of the Soviet Union that went something like this:

“We pretend to work … They pretend to pay us!”

Today, maybe it can be said this way in America:

“They pretend to report the news … and we pretend to believe them!”

“Social Engineering”? … Just watch the Main Stream Media!

CIGA D

Fake-News Giants Claim Susan Rice Spy Scandal Is ‘Fake’

WASHINGTON – Is it a real story, or is it fake news?

That’s the raging debate about the exploding scandal over Susan Rice’s “unmasking” of incoming Trump administration officials when she served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.

Despite some likening the White House use of classified leaks for political purposes to a scandal bigger than Watergate, media outlets Tuesday were shooting down – or flat-out ignoring – the blockbuster report that verified the Obama administration surveilled the Trump team.

