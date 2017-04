Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– Sharp Narrowing in February 2017 Trade Deficit Reflected Plunging Imports of Consumer Goods, Such as Autos and Cell Phones

– Declining Consumer Demand and/or a One-Time Reporting Aberration?

– First-Quarter 2017 Real Merchandise-Trade Is on Track for Worst Deficit Since Third-Quarter 2007

– Despite a Nominal 0.8% Monthly Gain in February Construction Spending, Inflation-Adjusted Activity Remained in Stagnant Non-Recovery, Headed for First-Quarter 2017 Quarterly and Annual Contractions

– Consumers Face Continuing Income and Credit Stresses, Amidst Mixed Optimism

“No. 878: February Trade Deficit, Construction Spending, Updated Consumer Liquidity ”

