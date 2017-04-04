Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

When does the Democratic Resistance turn into Democratic Anarchy?

When do the oppositions rants turn in Sedition?

Did you vote count at all?

Is the USA ungoverned?

Ungoverned Seditious Anarchy trumps interest rates or anything else considered bullish on the dollar?

What are the ear marks of a failed system? They are Ungoverned Seditious Anarchy typically previously run by an Oligarchy developing into lawlessness but for the very few 1%.

Six Questions Raised By The Report Susan Rice Unmasked Names Of Trump Advisers

April 4, 2017

The report that former President Barack Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice was involved in the “unmasking” of Trump transition and campaign officials caught up in surveillance gives new credence to the possibility that Obama administration officials were involved in some kind of surveillance of Trump’s advisers and, possibly, then-candidate and President-elect Trump himself.

A Bloomberg report raises a host of new questions and points the investigation in a number of new potential directions.

1. Who were the unmasked members of the Trump team, and to whom were they talking?

To this point, only ex-Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn’s conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak has been identified. Additionally, when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced that he had seen intelligence materials related to the unmasking of Trump associates, he said the materials were not related to Russia, but it’s unclear if that means the conversations completely excluded agents of the Russian government.

