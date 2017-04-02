Bill Holter’s Commentary

Hey Jim, is that you fetching some dinner?

Bill Holter’s Commentary

This is what we pondered yesterday for subscribers. I guess the next logical question is what if President Xi responds “no you will not”?\

Trump To Tell Xi: “If China Is Not Going To Solve North Korea, We Will”

April 2, 2017

In an interview with the Financial Times coming less than a week ahead of his meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping in Mar A Lago (Xi, however, will not be staying at Trump’s “Winter palace” as the SCMP reports) Donald Trump has warned the US “will take unilateral action to eliminate the nuclear threat from North Korea unless China increases pressure on the regime in Pyongyang.”

Among the key topics for discussion with Xi Jinping, the US president said he would focus on the growing threat from Kim Jong Un’s nuclear program when he hosts the Chinese president at his Florida resort this week in their first meeting.

“China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” Mr Trump said in the Oval Office. “If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone.”

More…