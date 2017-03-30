Wolfgang, translation: there are no options available that does not destroy the dollar. There are of course the Harry Dent’s of the world who claim a depression/deflation will benefit the dollar but they are smoking “left handers”. Deflation may have benefitted his grandfather’s dollar because it was a direct derivative of gold. Today’s dollar is only a derivative of thin air and fraudulent business practices…

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Bill,

Note the options:

“a fiscal crisis occurred in the United States, policymakers would have only limited—and unattractive—options for responding. The government would need to undertake some combination of three approaches”:

1) restructure the debt: Translation: Default!

2) use monetary policy to raise inflation above expectations: Translation: Hyperinflation!

3) adopt large and abrupt spending cuts or tax increases. Translation: Depression!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

CBO Warns Of Fiscal Catastrophe As A Result Of Exponential Debt Growth In The U.S.

March 30, 2017

In a just released report from the CBO looking at the long-term US budget outlook, the budget office forecasts that both government debt and deficits are expected to soar in the coming 30 years, with debt/GDP expected to hit 150% by 2047 if the current government spending picture remains unchanged.

The CBO’s revision from the last, 2016 projection, shows a marked deterioration in both total debt and budget deficits, with the former increasing by 5% to 146%, while the latter rising by almost 1% from 8.8% of GDP to 9.6% by 2017.

More…