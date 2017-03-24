Bill Holter’s Commentary

Talk about all or nothing, today’s vote will determine our future as a nation. A yes vote to repeal will mean we have a governing body. A no vote will mean the people lost and government becomes more (totally) dysfunctional. I cannot stress enough how important this day will be seen by historians.

Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

I have read and agree 100% with Bill’s analysis.

Russian Roulette, Central Banks, and Gold

March 24, 2017

Grab your ultra-reliable 357 magnum revolver and load the cylinder with six, not one, rounds of ammunition. Point the gun at your head if you are a member of the struggling middle-class. Imagine pulling the trigger and hoping …

Do you feel lucky?

The Six Loads of Ammunition for your 357 revolver are:

#1: Central banks and commercial banks exert a huge influence over all aspects of our financial lives. Paper currencies issued by central banks, digital currency units, credit card debt, pension funds, retirement accounts, checking accounts, Quantitative Easing, bond monetization, congress, regulators, Presidents, and the list goes on. Their game, their rules, your losses, and more of the same.

Bill Holter’s Commentary

If you are nervous or even bearish about gold, this is a must read. Highly respected money manager John Hathaway lays out the case for much higher gold prices. Please note the supply and demand situation, his discussion of paper versus physical gold and thoughts on China “revaluing” gold. None of this should be new to you but it should serve as an excellent read to strengthen your convictions!

John Hathaway – China To Radically Reprice Gold Higher In 2017 As Demise Of The COMEX & LBMA Accelerates

March 23, 2017

(King World News) – Gold rose 8.5% for the year while gold-mining stocks (XAU – Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index stocks) rose 75%. On an annual basis, results were highly satisfactory. However, there was considerable drama beneath the surface that left precious metals investors in a state of anxiety by year-end. Precious metals and mining shares rose sharply through August, and then spent the rest of the year giving back much of the first-half gains. The second half downtrend accelerated into early December, following the unexpected victory by Trump and a hawkish statement after the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting…

The Next Big Change In The Gold Price Will Be Substantially Higher

The question of the hour is whether the 2016 gains were merely a countertrend rally following a four-and-a-half-year decline from all-time highs in 2011, or the beginning of a new leg in the secular bull market that began in 1999, during which gold rose from less than $300/oz. to $1900 in August 2011. We judge the weight of current sentiment, mainstream media opinion, and technical analysis to be extremely bearish, comparable to year-end 2015 just prior to the dramatic gains that followed. We believe that, based on prevailing negativity, the next big change in the gold price will be substantially higher. If so, the 2016 second-half correction will have established a durable higher low from the advance that began at year-end 2015, and would be the precursor to the continuation of the secular advance that began in 2000.

