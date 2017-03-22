“Just look at us. Everything is backwards, everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom.”

― Michael Ellner …”and money was destroyed a long time ago.” – Bill Holter and Jim Sinclair

Do you think allowing James Comey to testify to Congress before revealing these revelations was by accident? I would say Mr. Comey just got punked “by accident on purpose”…Can’t wait to see MSM’s reaction to this…!

House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes: ‘Incidental Collection’ Of Communications From Trump Team During Transition

March 22, 2017

WASHINGTON — In what he called “significant developments,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said there was “incidental collection” of communications from President Trump’s team between the election and Trump’s swearing in — and Trump himself may have been inadvertently surveilled by U.S. intelligence officials.

Nunes, a Trump ally who is heading the House’s investigations into Russia’s meddling in the election, said he was “alarmed” by the developments. But he repeatedly said that the surveillance was obtained legally from normal intelligence monitoring of foreign sources.

“This appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence,” he told reporters during a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill. “It was all normal foreign surveillance.”

