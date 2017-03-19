Bill Holter’s Commentary

Maybe they would have had better odds playing “Russian roulette”? As a side note, I searched for other sources on this topic via Bing and Yahoo. The entire first page on Yahoo were of articles claiming these 8 Russians ALL had ties to President Trump. Bing was even worse, their first two pages were filled with similar articles claiming ties to Mr. Trump. I wonder how this will square in the next week or two as the DNC back peddles and admits there is not nor has been a “Trump/Russia” connection? True information is becoming very difficult to obtain, “they” are coming for your mind …DO NOT LET THEM have it!

Another Senior Russian Official Has Died

March 19, 2017

Since the day of Donald Trump’s election, high-ranking Russian officials have been dropping like flies and today’s reports that a top official of Russia’s space agency has been found dead brings the total to eight.

As we noted previously, six Russian diplomats have died in the last 3 months – all but one died on foreign soil. Some were shot, while other causes of death are unknown. Note that a few deaths have been labeled “heart attacks” or “brief illnesses.”

1. You probably remember Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov — he was assassinated by a police officer at a photo exhibit in Ankara on December 19.

2. On the same day, another diplomat, Peter Polshikov, was shot dead in his Moscow apartment. The gun was found under the bathroom sink but the circumstances of the death were under investigation. Polshikov served as a senior figure in the Latin American department of the Foreign Ministry.

More…

Bill Holter’s Commentary

Please refer to our latest subscription article “Credit Impulse”. Credit creation is no longer growing, not a problem in a system built on equity …a HUGE problem however for one built on debt!

Bank Loan Creation Crashes At Fastest Pace Since The Financial Crisis

March 19, 2017

Last weekend, after looking at the latest H.8 statement by the Fed, we noted something concerning: total loans and leases by U.S. commercial banks were rising at an annual pace of about 4.6%, based on weekly Fed data. That is down from a 6.4% pace for all of last year and peak rates of around 8% in mid-2016. This is the slowest pace of debt creation since the spring of 2014. This deceleration has prompted numerous questions about the sustainability of the recovery, and led the WSJ to noted that the slowdown, “is at odds with the idea of a stronger economy and rising sentiment.”

But the slowdown was especially acute in the all important for growth Commercial and Industrial loan category, which after growing at a pace of 10% in the first half of 2016, had unexpectedly slowed to just 4.0%, nearly 50% lower than the 7% growth notched at the start of the year. This was the lowest pace of loan growth since July of 2011.

Fast forward one week, when after the latest update to the Fed’s latest weekly commercial bank loan data, we find that the trends have deteriorated substantially.

More…