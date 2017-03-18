Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

Trump outlines Merkel’s multiple differences. Compliments of CIGA Gijsbert.

No Oval Office Handshake, No Warm Words About Her Country, A Lecture On Immigration And A Wiretapping Joke: Trump’s VERY Chilly Summit With Germany’s Merkel

March 17, 2017

President Donald Trump had his chilliest summit yet with a foreign leader as he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel today for the first time.

Talks began with a warm welcome outside the West Wing but turned cold as Trump blew off an attempted handshake in the Oval Office and disagreed publicly with Merkel on almost every major international issue.

Trump opened up a joint news conference that his daughter Ivanka attended with a slap at Merkel over her open-door refugee policy. Declaring that ‘immigration is a privilege, not a right,’ Trump said the safety of the countries’ citizens ‘must always come first without question.’

He also pushed for her country to live up to its NATO commitment, stressing the ‘need for our NATO allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defense.’

More…