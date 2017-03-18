Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

- Industrial Production May Be Bottoming, Yet, There Are New Signals of Intensifying Economic Risk

- Production Was Flat in February, Minimally Positive Year-to-Year, with Gains in Manufacturing and Mining Offset by Weather-Distorted Utilities

- No Economic Expansion: Activity Held Below Pre-2007 Recession Peaks, with Production Down by 0.94% (-0.94%), Manufacturing Down by 4.97% (-4.97%)

- Major Downside Revisions to Production Activity of Recent Years Likely Loom with the March 31st Annual Benchmarking Going Back to 1972

- General Outlook Remains in Place for Continuing Near-Term Economic Stagnation and Renewed Downturn

