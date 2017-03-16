Wolfgang, Zerohedge assumes this is a hack. What if it is not? Can you imagine if they said this about our past president? They would have been immediately audited, the FDA would shut them down for o-coli violations and branded as racists …not to mention forced to participate in the mandatory national health care fraud which they received a special exemption for!

For chuckles, the following is from their comment section: “I heard they’re dropping ‘Donald’ off their corporate logo and opted for “McDodo”…on their way to extinction …”

Bill/ Jim,

Regardless of one’s political leanings, a modicum of respect should be afforded to the highest office in the U.S.

This is simply “McShameful.” Shame on McDonalds.

If this is how McDonalds treats the President of the U.S. just imagine how they treat would treat you!

Makes me wonder if the food they serve me isn’t being mishandled due to my race, color, creed, or political views.

I’ve lost trust in McDonalds.

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

McDonalds Tweets Trump: “You Are A Disgusting Excuse Of A President, Also You Have Tiny Hands”

March 16, 2017

Update: It appears McDonalds needed Twitter to tell Robert Gibbs and the company’s Corporate relations team that their account had been “compromised.”

And so, as MCD has washed its hands of the rogue tweet and blamed “compromising” actors, the company has generated substantial media buzz… the only question is whether the buzz will lead to more or less sales.

* * *

One day after Twitter stock tumbled after a pervasive hack showed just how vulnerable the underperforming social network (where 15% of total users appear to be bots) remains, moments ago McDonalds tweeted to president Trump, in what appears to be the latest hack of a prominent account, that “You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

More…