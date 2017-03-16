Jim Sinclair’s Commentary

The latest from John Williams’ www.shadowstats.com

– FOMC Fiddles with Boosting Interest Rates, While Annual Real M3 Growth Just Plunged to a New Signal for a Major Economic Downturn

- Annual Contraction in First-Quarter Real Earnings Is a Virtual Certainty; Back-to-Back Quarterly Contractions Also Are in Play; Circumstances Not Seen Since the Stalled GDP of Second-Half 2012

- February Nominal Retail Sales Gain of 0.08% Was Less than Inflation;

Inflation-Adjusted Real Sales Declined by 0.04% (-0.04%) for the Month

- Headline Annual Inflation Surge Has Been Due to Energy-Price Distortions, Not to an Overheating Economy

- February 2017 Monthly CPI Inflation Rose by 0.12%, Pushing Annual CPI-U Inflation to a 60-Month High of 2.74%, with CPI-W at 2.82% and ShadowStats at 10.5%

- February Final-Demand PPI Annual Inflation Hit a 59-Month High of 2.19%

“No. 872: February PPI, CPI, Retail Sales and Earnings and the FOMC”

www.shadowstats.com

The oldest place to pass time of the super wealthy my be called Secret Fun Islands.

Obama Jets Off To Paradise: Ex-President Travels To Marlon Brando’s Private Polynesian Island To Unwind (So Is This Where He And Michelle Will Write Their $60million Memoirs?)

March 16, 2017

Former President Barack Obama has arrived in French Polynesia where he will spend a month at a luxury resort frequented by Hollywood stars.

He landed on the tourist island of Tahiti this week without his family before going to Marlon Brando’s privately owned retreat Tetiaroa atoll, which the Oscar-winning actor bought in the 1960s.

Obama then checked into the eco-friendly Brando resort, whose villas boast their own plunge pools and cost between 2,000 euros ($2,150) and 12,300 euros per night.

