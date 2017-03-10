Wolfgang, I think the true question… is “real world money” even real?

Bill

Jim/Bill,

I’m hearing that “Farmville” money will be the next hot currency to hide your wealth in, once Bitcoin has been played out.

Formerly, just an online game where you send in real cash to buy virtual cash to be spent in a game that offers nothing more than amusement. Send in a few hundred dollars and you too can buy a virtual cow, goat, fertilizer or your virtual farm. (PT Barnum was certainly correct).

(Also known as FarmVille Cash, FarmVille Dollars, FarmVille Bucks, Farm Cash) is currency used to purchase in game items and skip tasks. It can be purchased with real-world money, and will also be slowly given to a player over time when reaching higher levels.

FarmVille Cash can be earned by spending real-world money, either by using a PayPal account or a credit card.

FarmVille

FarmVille is a farming simulation social network game developed by Zynga in 2009. It is similar to Happy Farm, Farm Town, and video games such as the Story of Seasons series. Its gameplay involves various aspects of farm management such as plowing land, planting, growing, and harvesting crops, harvesting trees and raising livestock.

Gotta hand it to those Millennials…they’ve got a solid grasp of reality!

CIGA Wolfgang Rech

Bitcoin Soars Above $1300 For First Time Ahead Of SEC Decision

March 10, 2017

With the SEC decision to approve a Bitcoin ETF looming, the payrolls data-inspired weakness in the USD appears to have sparked a sudden panic bid in Bitcoin, spiking the virtual currency to $1305 – new record highs.

Hard to say if someone ‘knows’ something about the SEC decision or this is a kneejerk to the dollar drop…

Additionally, as Bloomberg points ut, BitMEX, a bitcoin platform, is offering members the ability to place bets using the digital currency on whether the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust (COIN) will be approved by the SEC. Based on the betting, the ETF has a 45% chance of approval. Odds started at about 33% a month ago and jumped to 70% last week before fading. The lawyer who worked on the initial application said it’s unlikely to get approved, while some analysts call it a “coin toss.”

