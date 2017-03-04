Dear CIGAs,

There are several important figures or events happening that could have some dramatic impact on the markets especially since the markets have just risen on hope (not delivery) and on S&P futures buying by the Fed. Real income of the consumers has gone down for many years now and real inflation is not 1-2% but more likely 8%. Just look at the empty stores on Madison Avenue in NYC and the malls all over the US. Agreed some has to do with the increasing on-line sales and the real estate agents who only know to ask more money because they are morons and don’t have any sense of reality how the real world works. Though underlying there is an increasing weakness emerging in my point of view.

Anyway the important figures/events on March 15 are:

Fed decision, rate hike 0, 0.25% or 0.50%.

Debt Ceiling reached and if not increased The Treasury will run out of money by June 2017.

CPI figures for February (2.2%).

Elections in the Netherlands most likely showing a pull to the right. Followed by elections in France, Italy and Germany.

Main question is what is the upside or downside risk at this point. I think if the Fed increases interest rates it will really implode our fake or make believe economy and if they don’t increase interest rates the dollar will take a huge hit because it means that the Fed expresses the fact that the economy is far too weak.

Anyway my view is that there are no good decisions. When is Wall Street finally going to close the gap with main street which hasn’t really recovered as described.

I think people will get enough of paper (debt, shares and currencies), all fake promises, and want to have unencumbered no non nonsense (so not art or $100m apartments, or classic cars) tangible assets like physical precious metals and agricultural land.

Time will tell but the stand off in society is telling us something.

Best and have a great weekend.

Gijs